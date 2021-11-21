What's on TV for Sunday, Nov. 21

The 2021 American Music Awards are tonight; Sam negotiates and Roundtree goes undercover on a new NCIS: Los Angeles; and the Tobin kids and Honeybee take part in an old family tradition called The Beef Hunt on a new episode of The Great North.

See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide.

2021 American Music Awards

Tonight are the 2021 American Music Awards. The most noteworthy contemporary music artists will gather to celebrate industry accomplishments across genres.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

NCIS: Los Angeles

Tonight on a new NCIS: Los Angeles, Sam negotiates and Roundtree goes undercover when a man takes a busload of hostages and threatens to blow it up unless his daughter's war crimes are posthumously cleared.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

Tonight the Pittsburgh Steelers are taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in some football. Tonight's game is being played from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Watch at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

The Great North

Tonight on a new The Great North, during Thanksgiving week, the Tobin kids and Honeybee take part in an old family tradition called The Beef Hunt. Meanwhile, Beef wrestles with his greatest fear.

Watch at 8:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

Bob's Burgers

It's Thanksgiving time tonight on a new Bob's Burgers. When Bob volunteers to cook Thanksgiving dinner for a retirement home, Louise gets stuck helping him on his most intense cooking day of the year.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

Family Guy

Tonight on a new Family Guy, a new boss quells Peter's favorite part about work: office birthdays.

Watch at 9:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

Yellowjackets

Tonight on a new Yellowjackets, as the teens get their bearings among the wreckage, Misty finds hell on earth quite becoming. In the present: revenge, sex homework and the policeman formerly known as Goth.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime.