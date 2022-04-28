What's on TV for Thursday, April 28

Top picks tonight

Law & Order: SVU

On an all new Law & Order: SVU, Garland asks Benson to reopen a missing persons case he worked as a rookie officer. A victim in one of Carisi's recent cases is arrested.

Watch Law & Order: SVU at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC.

Also, NBC has new episodes of Law & Order at 8 pm ET/PT and Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10 pm ET/PT.

2022 NFL Draft

We're still months away from the next season, but the NFL is back on TV with the 2022 NFL Draft. More than just the reading of names, the NFL Draft lets eager fans know what new and exciting players will be joining their team.

Watch the first round of the NFL Draft at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC.

The Offer

Will this be an offer TV fans can't refuse? The Offer is a new Paramount Plus original series starring Miles Teller, Juno Temple, Matthew Goode and more about the making of one of the greatest movies ever, The Godfather.

Watch the first three episodes of The Offer exclusively on Paramount Plus, with new episodes releasing weekly.

MasterChef Junior

Tonight on a new MasterChef Junior, the Top 10 chefs start their engines for the ultimate race of the season, as they head over to a secret destination for their challenge.

Watch MasterChef Junior at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.

United States of Al

Tonight on a new United States of Al, Al decides to take his relationship with Cindy to the next level, but things go awry when he becomes incredibly nervous. Also, Riley learns some information about Vanessa.

Watch United States of Al at 8:30 pm ET/PT on CBS.

How We Roll

There are two new episodes of How We Roll tonight. First, Tom worries about his mom's safety after she gets stuck in a laundry basket. Then, When Pete's mother, Helen, agrees to a date with Archie — 10 years after he initially asked her out — Pete and his wife, Jen, reluctantly attend a very awkward double date with them to help ease Helen's nerves.

Watch How We Roll at 9 pm ET/PT and 9:30 pm ET/PT on CBS.

Call Me Kat

Tonight on Call Me Kat, Kelly and Shrub Mallet stop by and the one-and-only Robin Thicke is in town for a fundraiser, which Max exploits for his own music career's benefit.

Watch Call Me Kat at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox.