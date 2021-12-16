What's on TV for Thursday, Dec. 16

The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Los Angeles Chargers tonight! The doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial celebrate the holidays on a new Grey's Anatomy and Jenny and Cassie trade stories on recent run-ins with Tonya on a new Big Sky.

See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide.

Top Picks Tonight

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers face off on Thursday Night Football

The doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial celebrate the holidays on a new Grey's Anatomy

Jenny and Cassie trade stories on recent run-ins with Tonya on a new Big Sky

See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide

Tonight, the Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football. Tonight's game is being played from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Watch at 8:20 p.m. ET on Fox.

Grey's Anatomy

Tonight on a new episode of Grey's Anatomy, the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial celebrate the holidays; Hamilton and Meredith prepare for a milestone on their project; Link wants to spend the holiday with Amelia and Scout as a family.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Big Sky

On a new episode of Big Sky, Jenny and Cassie trade stories on recent run-ins with Tonya, leading Cassie to confront her about working for Ren.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Dead Asleep

In a ground-breaking new spin on the true-crime genre, documentary film Dead Asleep, produced in association with Sky Crime, flips the traditional thriller narrative to explore a deeper and more troubling mystery — did a remorseful Randy Herman Jr. really commit a brutal murder in his sleep or was it a convenient cover story? Pulse Films has secured exclusive access to Herman and his family, the defense and prosecution attorneys, journalists who covered the case, forensic psychiatrists and world experts in violent parasomnia (sleep-walking) to give viewers an inside look at the shocking twists and turns of the controversial crime.

Watch anytime on Hulu.

Legacies

Tonight on a new Legacies, Hope finds herself involved in a game of cat and mouse as Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) sets out to make things right. Josie has a heart-to-heart with Finch.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

A California Christmas: City Lights

A year after their romance took root, Callie and Joseph are leaving the ranch for family business in San Francisco — with wedding bells on the horizon.

Watch anytime on Netflix.