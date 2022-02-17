What's on TV for Thursday, Feb. 17

Top Picks Tonight

The semifinals begin for the Jeopardy! National College Championship tournament

The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Milwaukee Bucks in some NBA action

It's time to meet the parents on Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer

Jeopardy! National College Championship

The first of two nights of semifinals as college students compete in the Jeopardy! National College Championship.

Watch the Jeopardy! National College Championship at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

NBA Basketball

Two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference face off as Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in some NBA action.

Watch 76ers vs Bucks at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer

Tonight on a new Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, it is time to meet the parents, as the families of the ladies pay a surprise visit to Lakeshore Manor.

Watch Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

2022 Olympics

Tonight's Winter Olympics primetime coverage includes the finals of the women's single figure skating competition, women's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals and the women's 1000m speed skating finals.

Watch Winter Olympics action all day across NBCU platforms, with primetime coverage starting at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Fast Foodies

On an all new Fast Foodies, actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson challenges the chefs to remake and then reconceive a fast-food sandwich like no other.

Watch Fast Foodies at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Tru TV.

Call Me Kat

When Phil leaves on vacation with Sheila to cheer her up, Oscar steps up to help in the café, causing tension with Randi tonight on a new Call Me Kat.

Watch Call Me Kat at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Pivoting

Tonight on Pivoting, Amy learns that the old cell phone number of Coleen has been given to someone else, so she goes to great length to retrieve it.

Watch Pivoting at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Forgive Us Our Tresspasses

In 1939 Germany, a disabled farm boy is pursued by Nazi soldiers after Hitler enacts Aktion T4; a program to euthanize people with disabilities. A short film from the Emerging Filmmaker Initiative.

Watch Forgive Us on Trespasses anytime on Netflix.