What's on TV for Thursday, Feb. 3

Top Picks Tonight

The Winter Olympics are here, as NBC begins its primetime coverage of the games

Celebrity Big Brother continues

Murderville , a comedy murder mystery series starring Will Arnett, debuts

Winter Olympics

The opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics are airing Friday, Feb. 4, but NBC's primetime coverage of the games begins tonight, with events including figure skating, freestyle skiing and more.

Watch NBC's coverage of the Winter Olympics starting at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Celebrity Big Brother

The latest season of Celebrity Big Brother continues, as the houseguests settle into things and the competition begins to heat up.

Watch Celebrity Big Brother at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Murderville

Will Arnett stars as Detective Terry Seattle, who will be paired with a new celebrity guest star as his partner each episode to solve a murder. But here’s the catch: each episode's guest star isn’t being given the script. They have no idea what’s about to happen to them.

Watch Murderville anytime on Netflix.

Pivoting

On a new episode of Pivoting, Sarah, Amy and Jodie celebrate their made-up holiday, D-Day; meanwhile, Sarah worries she's too old to get back into the dating scene.

Watch Pivoting at 9:31 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising

Screen Queens Rising, explores how Black actresses, a historically overlooked and under-valued group in Hollywood, have in recent years begun to ascend to the top echelons of entertainment and American culture.

Watch Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.