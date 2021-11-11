What's on TV for Thursday, Nov. 11

The Baltimore Ravens are taking on the Miami Dolphins tonight in some football; The Grey Sloan doctors spring into action after an explosion rocks Seattle on a special crossover episode of Grey's Anatomy and Station 19; and Missy asks some uncomfortable questions at church on a new episode of Young Sheldon.

Tonight the Baltimore Ravens are taking on the Miami Dolphins in some football. Tonight's game is being played from Hard Rock Stadium.

Watch at 8:20 p.m. ET on Fox.

Young Sheldon

Tonight on a new episode of Young Sheldon, Missy asks some uncomfortable questions at church, and Meemaw and Georgie go into business together.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

3212 Un-Redacted

Unraveling the truth behind the deaths of four U.S. Special Forces soldiers in Africa leads to evidence of a coverup at the highest levels of the Army.

Watch anytime on Hulu.

United States of Al

Tonight on a new United States of Al, Riley struggles with his disability rating as he prepares to meet up with some military buddies for Veterans Day.

Watch at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Passing

Based on the novel by Nella Larsen, Passing follows two black women (Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga) who can pass as white and choose to live on opposite sides of the color line in 1929 New York.

Watch anytime on Netflix.

Grey's Anatomy

On a special crossover episode of Grey's Anatomy and Station 19.

In Station 19, Theo and Vic hit a relationship milestone as Vic deals with her commitment issues, while Dean considers a new career opportunity as Andy stays at his home and helps care for Pruitt. The firefighters must also handle a life-changing neighborhood explosion.

The story continues on Grey's Anatomy, where the Grey Sloan doctors must also work through the explosion, which triggers Owen's PTSD, causing his sister Megan to ask Winston and Hayes for support. Meanwhile, in Minnesota, Meredith and Amelia meet a familiar face who assists in their study.

Station 19 airs at 8 p.m. ET with Grey's Anatomy then starting at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Blacklist

Tonight on a new episode of The Blacklist, the Task Force races to locate a blacklister who uses any means necessary to return what has been unjustly stolen. Ressler asks Park for a favor.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.