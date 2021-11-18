What's on TV for Thursday, Nov. 18

The New England Patriots are taking on the Atlanta Falcons tonight; Dembe's position as an FBI agent causes complications for Red on a new episode of The Blacklist; and Josie and Lizzie search for answers on a new Legacies.

Tonight the New England Patriots are taking on the Atlanta Falcons in some football. Tonight's game is being played from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Watch at 8:20 p.m. ET on Fox.

Legacies

Tonight on a new Legacies, Josie and Lizzie search for answers, which leads Lizzie to uncover a dangerous plan. Cleo works on tracking down Hope, who does not want to be found.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

United States of Al

On a new United States of Al, when Al struggles with the college class he is taking, Riley takes it upon himself to speak to his professor.

Watch at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Big Sky

Tonight on a new Big Sky, Cassie grows suspicious of Max after noticing her keychain matches one found nearby the crime scene and decides to confront her.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Ghosts

On a new Ghosts, after Jay is kicked out of a Dungeons & Dragons campaign with his city friends, Sam agrees to facilitate a new one between him and the ghosts.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Blacklist

On a new episode of The Blacklist, Dembe's position as an FBI agent causes complications for Red as the Task Force handles a case involving military technology.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.