What's on TV for Thursday, Oct. 21

The Denver Broncos are taking on the Cleveland Browns tonight; Sheldon tries to convince Dr. Sturgis to return to the university on a new episode of Young Sheldon, and Hope has to relinquish control and allow Josie and the Super Squad to enact a risky plan on a new episode of Legacies.

Tonight the Denver Broncos are taking on the Cleveland Browns in some football. tonight's game is being played from FirstEnergy Stadium.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Young Sheldon

Tonight on a new episode of Young Sheldon, Sheldon tries to convince Dr. Sturgis to return to the university. Also, Georgie upsets the family when he makes a life-changing decision.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Legacies

Tonight on a new episode of Legacies, Hope has to relinquish control and allow Josie and the Super Squad to enact a risky plan that could save Landon.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

United States of Al

Tonight on a new United States of Al, Al tries to find an eligible Afghan-American bachelor for his sister to marry so she can move to the United States. Also, Riley and Freddy challenge each other to an intense bowling match.

Watch at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Sex, Love, & Goop

Courageous couples journey toward more pleasurable sex and deeper intimacy with help from Gwyneth Paltrow and a team of experts in this reality series.

Watch anytime on Netflix.

Bull

On a new episode of Bull, Bull contends with a biased jury pool when TAC represents a man charged with his high school girlfriend's murder after a docuseries depicts him as the prime suspect.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.