What's on TV for Tuesday, April 5

Top picks tonight

This Is Us

Tonight on This Is Us, Rebecca and Miguel's anniversary barbecue does not go as planned.

Watch This Is Us at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC.

black-ish

On a new black-ish, Pops and Ruby announce they are moving out of the house to travel the United States in their RV, garnering mixed reactions from the Johnson family. When Bow realizes she is beginning perimenopause, Dre enlists her mother’s help.

Watch black-ish at 9:30 pm ET/PT on ABC.

The Resident

On the latest episode of The Resident, Conrad treats one of Gigi's fellow classmates, whose stomachache turns into something much more serious. Meanwhile, Devon takes several interns to a senior living facility, where they meet a former doctor whose wife falls ill during their visit.

Watch The Resident at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.

NBA basketball

Tonight the Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Chicago Bulls in some NBA basketball. Tonight's game is being played from United Center in Chicago.

Watch at 8:15 pm ET/5:15 pm PT on ESPN.

The Croods: Family Tree

Grug, Eep and Sandy enjoy a Crood-ific Daddy Daughter Day while Thunk, bored with the window-TV viewing options, creates a bit of real life drama. Even Gran rocks the boat when she declares it’s time to choose a new Thunder Sisters’ Queen! Meanwhile, pushed to their limits and ready to relax, the parents set out on separate staycations. But with the kids in charge, only prehistoric time will tell if the treehouse will still be left standing.

Watch The Croods: Family Tree anytime on Hulu and Peacock.

The Thing About Pam

Tonight on a new The Thing About Pam, Pam gains notoriety once the Dateline episode airs. As she squares off against Betsy's daughters in a civil suit for the insurance money, public opinion turns against her.

Watch The Thing About Pam at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC.

Abbott Elementary

On a new Abbott Elementary, with the school board threatening to pull their funds, Janine and Gregory decide to help Ava out with her presentation in front of the Superintendent.

Watch Abbott Elementary at 9 pm ET/PT on ABC.

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy

In this stylish follow-up to his highly acclaimed debut Netflix stand-up comedy special, Ronny Chieng performs live in New York City in the intimate setting of the Chinese Tuxedo bar and restaurant. With a unique blend of intelligence, rage and physicality, Ronny shares his take on the pandemic, race relations, cancel culture and stories from his experiences as an international touring comic.

Watch Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy anytime on Netflix.