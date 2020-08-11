What's on TV for Tuesday, August 11

It’s a big day for sports fans! After being delayed for months due to COVID-19, the Stanley Cup Playoffs officially get underway today. The NBA is also at it again tonight with two back-to-back live games, and Shark Week continues tonight with a special shark-filled show featuring Will Smith.

NBA: Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Boston Celtics take on the Memphis Grizzlies tonight live from HP Field House in Orlando, Florida starting at 6:30pm EDT. Once that game is over, stick around at 9pm EDT to see the New York Pelicans take on the Sacramento Kings live from The Arena at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando. Last week when the two teams played, Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic led the team to its first victory since the NBA's restart.

Will Smith: Off The Deep End

Shark Week continues today, and today we get an appearance from none other than Will Smith. In Will Smith: Off The Depp End, Smith dives in shark-infested waters as a far to confront his fears. We’re guessing he survives, but you can find out for yourself tonight on Discovery.

Million Dollar Listing

Wish you could buy a million dollar home? In tonight’s Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles you can watch as David and James work with a long-time client to list a special property, and Fredrick’s pressures them to sell it quickly. In this episode Altman also searches for a modern home above the Sunset Strip for a client of his with an affinity for cars.

Chopped Sweets

Made any desserts lately? Desserts that could win you some cash? Watch contestants battle it out a showdown of who can make the best birthday-themed sweets tonight on Chopped Sweets.

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Round 1

Sure, it’s the middle of August, but it’s finally time for this year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs. After some preliminary qualifying rounds, round 1 of the playoffs officially get underway today. Everything kicks off the the Blue Jackets vs. Lightening at 3pm EDT followed by Flames vs. Stars at 5:30pm EDT, Hurricanes vs. Bruins at 8pm EDT, and Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights at 10:30pm EDT.

America's Got Talent

Eleven performers battle it out on tonight’s new episode of America’s Got Talent. Catch performances from all of the contestants tonight, and if you watch live, you can cast your vote for home you think should walk away with that $1 million prize.

America's Book of Secrets: Special Edition

We’ve lived through a handful of White House scandals this year already, but how do they compare? In this special edition of America’s Book of Secrets, the show takes on White House secrets and scandals. The show’s first episode is tonight and takes a look at the hidden history, secret protocols, and public scandals of the office of the president.

