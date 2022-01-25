What's on TV for Tuesday, Jan. 25

Top Picks Tonight

Jack visits Ohio in a brand new episode of This Is Us

A job as a locker room attendant for the Lakers may be going to Jack's head on B lack-ish

The whole team gets together to mourn the loss of someone dear on a new New Amsterdam

See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide

This Is Us

As the final season of This Is Us continues, Jack visits Ohio after his mother passes away in the latest episode, "Don't Let Me Keep You."

Watch This Is Us at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Black-ish

On a new Black-ish, Jack gets a job as the locker room attendant for the Los Angeles Lakers; Dre and Bow feel like they need to step in before it goes to his head.

Watch Black-ish at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

New Amsterdam

Tonight on New Amsterdam, as the team gathers to mourn the loss of someone dear, Max and Helen realize the extent to which New Amsterdam has changed since they left. Bloom struggles with a big decision.

Watch New Amsterdam at 10pm ET/PT on NBC.

Michigan State vs Illinois

It's a ranked battle between Big Ten rivals No. 10 Michigan State and No. 24 Illinois in college basketball.

Watch the game at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Abbott Elementary

On a new Abbot Elementary, after a negative teacher review, Janine gets a confidence boost when a student gets transferred from Melissa's class into hers, but it turns out the student proves to be too much to handle.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Superman & Lois

On the latest episode of Superman & Lois, Lois reached out to retired Gen. Lane, while Clark's visions become worse during heated arguments with both Jonathan and Jordan.

Watch Superman & Lois at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

Our Kind of People

One a new Our Kind of People, Angela vows to clear her mother's name and bring down Teddy.

Watch Our Kind of People at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.