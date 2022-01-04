What's on TV for Tuesday, Jan. 4

Top Picks Tonight

This Is Us and Black-ish return for their final seasons tonight

Max and Helen start to get settled in their new home in London on a new episode of New Amsterdam

ABC's new show Judge Steve Harvey debuts

This Is Us

This Is Us is back tonight for its sixth and final season. This season kicks off with the Big Three celebrating their 41st birthday.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

New Amsterdam

Tonight on a new New Amsterdam, Max and Helen settle happily into their new life in London. Dr. Fuentes takes over as medical director with disastrous effects. Bloom helps a patient who thinks he's cursed.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

black-ish

The eighth and final season of black-ish airs tonight on ABC. Bow convinces Dre to attend a fundraising event for When We All Vote in hopes to make some new couple friends (and to do their part in increasing participation in each and every election).

Watch at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

FBI

On a new FBI, as the team investigates a string of jewelry store robberies that culminate in a double murder, they uncover a connection to a 16-year-old boy trying to survive the foster care system.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Judge Steve Harvey

Judge Steve Harvey premieres on ABC tonight. In the first case, neighbors and former friends sue each other for the cost of repairs after allegedly damaging a fence during a holiday party.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.