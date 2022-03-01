What's on TV for Tuesday, Mar. 1

Top Picks Tonight

President Biden gives his first State of the Union speech

An all new Superman & Lois

Some Big 10 college basketball action is on the docket

State of the Union

Tonight, President Biden is conducting the 2022 State of the Union Address. Depending on your market, you'll be able to catch it live on a number of different channels.

Watch the 2022 State of the Union at 9 p.m. ET on FOX, CNBC and CNN and more.

Superman & Lois

Tonight on Superman & Lois, Lois tells Clark that she and Chrissy plan to do a deeper dive into the Inverse Society and Lana and Sarah try to comfort each other after the fallout at Sarah's quinceañera.

Watch Superman & Lois at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

College Basketball

Some big time college basketball games tonight as the regular season winds down. Highly ranked Providence and Villanova square off, while the Purdue vs Wisconsin game will be a top-10 matchup between the Big 10 rivals. The night concludes with a ranked battle between Arizona and USC.

Watch No. 9 Providence at No. 11 Villanova at 6:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

Watch No. 8 Purdue at No. 10 Wisconsin at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Watch No. 2 Arizona at No. 16 USC at 11 p.m. ET on ESPN.

American Auto

Tonight on a new American Auto, the group attends the annual Payne Foundation Fundraising Gala. Meanwhile, Katherine suspects her job may be in jeopardy and Wesley deals with a family rivalry.

Watch American Auto at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Grand Crew

Tonight on a new Grand Crew, the crew takes a trip to a Santa Barbara vineyard. And there's wine.

Watch at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

The Guardians of Justice

When their seemingly fearless leader self-destructs, a team of troubled superheroes must confront festering evil in the world — and in themselves.

Watch The Guardians of Justice anytime on Netflix.