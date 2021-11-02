What's on TV for Tuesday, Nov. 2

It's Game 6 of the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros; Conrad brings a patient into the hospital who causes a high security crisis tonight on a new episode of The Resident; and Max and Bloom are shocked when a deadly ambulance crash reveals a dangerous plan on a new New Amsterdam.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide.

World Series

The World Series heads back to Houston as the Braves lead the Astros 3-2. Will there be a Game 7?

Watch tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Miami Heat is taking on the Dallas Mavericks in some basketball. Tonight's game is being played from American Airlines Center.

Watch at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

Ridley Jones season 2

The museum magic continues for brave kid Ridley and her courageous crew with new friends, more risky missions and Ridley's quest for her Compass Eye!

Watch anytime on Netflix.

The Resident

Tonight on a new episode of The Resident, Conrad brings a patient into the hospital who causes a high security crisis. An MMA brawl sends a well-known fighter to Chastain and all hands are on deck.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Camp Confidential: America's Secret Nazis

In this animated documentary short, WWII vets reveal a secret U.S. military camp near Washington where Jewish soldiers hosted and interrogated Nazi POWs.

Watch anytime on Netflix.

Supergirl

Supergirl is determined to keep everyone safe from Lex and Nyxly so she doubles down on patrol, especially as Alex and Kelly's bachelorette party is coming up.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

New Amsterdam

Tonight on New Amsterdam, Max and Bloom are shocked when a deadly ambulance crash reveals a dangerous plan. Dr. Fuentes pressures Iggy to take on patients.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.