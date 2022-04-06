What's on TV for Wednesday, April 6

Top picks tonight

The Masked Singer

Another round of performances from Group B on The Masked Singer, with one of Armadillo, Ringmaster, Hydra or Miss Teddy being unmasked.

Watch The Masked Singer at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.

Chicago Med

Tonight on a new Chicago Med, rival gangs bring their war to Med; Halstead and Charles work with a teenage brain cancer patient who's refusing treatment; tensions run high in the OR when a patient's transplanted uterus fails.

Watch Chicago Med at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

Chicago Fire

On Chicago Fire, Severide and Kidd work with CPD regarding a suspicious car wreck. Hawkins and Violet's relationship is in jeopardy. Chloe and Cruz adjust to a new family dynamic.

Watch Chicago Fire at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC.

Chicago PD

Rounding out all new Chicago episodes is Chicago PD. Ruzek's search for the daughter of an old family friend leads the team into a serious drug investigation. Burgess and Ruzek struggle to move on from the emotional aftermath of Makayla's abduction.

Watch Chicago PD at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC.

The Kardashians - An ABC News Special

Robin Roberts interviews Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner. The special takes an intimate look at the Kardashian-Jenner family with rarely seen home videos and photos.

Watch at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.

The Wonder Years

Tonight on a new episode of The Wonder Years, when Dean comes down with the chicken pox on his way to a hunting trip with Bill and Grandaddy Clisby, Lillian forces the three of them to quarantine together.

Watch The Wonder Years at 9 pm ET/PT on ABC.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

Six different couples, on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married, the other isn’t quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued - and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.

Watch The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On anytime on Netflix.

The Hardy Boys

The second season of The Hardy Boys picks up six months after the events of season 1, building on the mystery and drama of the inaugural season and welcoming new friends and suspects. In season 2, when a Bridgeport classmate mysteriously disappears, Frank (Rohan Campbell) and Joe Hardy (Alexander Elliot) drop their new normal routine to get back to detective work. But when they discover the mystical relic they destroyed last year is still in play, it becomes clear their simple missing person case is actually part of something far more sinister. The Hardy boys and their friends must quickly learn who they can and can’t trust as they race against time to unravel the truth, and ultimately realize that no one is safe from their past.

Watch The Hardy Boys anytime on Hulu.