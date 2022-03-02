What's on TV for Wednesday, Mar. 2

Top Picks Tonight

The Amazing Race season 33 wraps up tonight

All new episodes for all three of NBC's Chicago series

Batwoman faces a dangerous threat in the season 3 finale

The Amazing Race

After traversing seven countries, 17 cities and enduring a pandemic shut down, a winner for The Amazing Race season 33 is crowned.

Watch The Amazing Race at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

NBC's One Chicago series

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago PD all have new episodes tonight. On Chicago Med, Goodwin assigns Med's new compliance officer to a patient with a long-hauler Covid condition. On Chicago Fire, Chief Hawkins goes above and beyond to help Brett and Violet with a problem. And on Chicago PD, the team searches for a brutal killer with a signature modus operandi.

Chicago Med airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Chicago Fire airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Chicago PD airs at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Batwoman

In the explosive season three finale of Batwoman, Batwoman and a panicked Bat Team must race against the clock as Marquis's nefarious plan balloons into something Gotham would never have suspected.

Watch Batwoman at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

The Goldbergs

Tonight on The Goldbergs, after learning no one made the deposit on the wedding venue, Geoff scrambles to help fix the oversight before Beverly finds out.

Watch The Goldbergs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

The Wonder Years

Tonight on a new episode of The Wonder Years, when their teacher goes on maternity leave, Dean, Cory and Keisa are excited to be taught by Mr. Brady, the school's first Black teacher.

Watch The Wonder Years at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Next Level Chef

Tonight on a new Next Level Chef, Gordon, Nyesha and Richard challenge the final contestants to create dishes on all three levels in 90 minutes.

Watch Next Level Chef at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Against the Ice

Exploring Greenland's vast landscape for a lost map, two men must fight to survive. Based on the true story of Denmark's 1909 polar expedition.

Watch Against the Ice anytime on Netflix.