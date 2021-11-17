What's on TV for Wednesday, Nov. 17

Tiger King season 2 is now on Netflix; the final four "Group B" singers will compete in the semifinals on a new episode of The Masked Singer; and Beverly learns that Linda Schwartz will host Thanksgiving this year on a new episode of The Goldbergs.

See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide.

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Los Angeles Lakers are taking on the Milwaukee Bucks in some basketball. Tonight's game is being played from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Watch at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Masked Singer

Tonight on The Masked Singer, the final four "Group B" singers will compete in the semifinals and two will be eliminated from the competition.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

The Curse of Von Dutch

The Curse of Von Dutch chronicles the unbelievable true story behind the rise and fall of the 2000s most iconic fashion trend. In this epic character-driven saga, Venice Beach surfers, gangsters, European garmentos and Hollywood movers and shakers all vie for control of the infamous brand — pushing it from obscurity to one of the most recognizable labels on Earth. After a decade of backstabbing, greed and bloodshed, their lives — and pop culture — will never be the same.

Watch anytime on Hulu.

The Goldbergs

Tonight on The Goldbergs, Beverly learns that Linda Schwartz will host Thanksgiving this year and becomes concerned that her role as family hostess, and more importantly as Erica's mom, is threatened.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Batwoman

Tonight on a new episode of Batwoman, an unnerving discovery in a garden shed sends Renee Montoya rushing to Ryan to ensure the city is on high alert.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

Tiger King 2

Didn’t think there could possibly be any more twists and turns to this story? Oh, ye of little faith. Tiger King returns with a second season that digs further into the mysteries and personas that captivated audiences and launched the careers of a thousand armchair detectives.

Watch anytime on Netflix.

Mandibles

From the twisted mind of Quentin Dupieux (Rubber), Mandibles is an absurdist romp that follows simple-minded friends Jean-Gab (David Marsais) and Manu (Grégoire Ludig). After stealing a beat-up Mercedes in order to deliver a mysterious briefcase to an unknown recipient, the friends find more than they bargained for when they hear a buzzing, thumping noise coming from the trunk of the car. When they open it, they find a gigantic fly trapped inside. Manu and Jean-Gab decide to forgo their current mission and instead focus on training the fly to carry out robberies for them, in the hope of making a ton of cash. A hilarious mash-up of buddy comedy and road movie, with a sci-fi twist, Mandibles is a wild and surreal film about friendship, big dreams and bigger disasters.

Watch anytime on Hulu.