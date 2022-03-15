What's on TV Tuesday, March 15
By Emily Price published
Here's our picks for the best of TV tonight.
Top picks tonight
This Is Us
We’re approaching the series finale for This Is Us. On tonight’s episode, Kevin takes the twins to the cabin in hopes of proving himself as a father.
Watch This Is Us at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC.
March Madness
The first matchups of the March Madness, a pair of play-in games, take place tonight.
Watch No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus Christi vs No. 16 Texas Southern at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT on TruTV.
Watch No. 12 Indiana vs No. 12 Wyoming at 9:10 pm ET/6:10 pm PT on TruTV.
Young Rock
Young Rock is back with its season 2 premiere. As the 2032 election nears, Dwayne reflects on what it means to be a father. In 1984, little Dewey vies for his father's attention after Rocky becomes the WWF tag team champ.
Watch Young Rock at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.
Mr. Mayor
Tonight on the season 2 premiere of Mr. Mayor, Neil is excited to work with his new Innovation Team but gets sidetracked when he has to take Orly (and Arpi) to the DMV for her permit test.
Watch Mr. Mayor at 8:30 pm ET/PT on NBC.
The Thing About Pam
On a new episode of The Thing About Pam tonight, Pam becomes a source of support not just for Betsy's family but for law enforcement and District Attorney Leah Askey as they build their case.
Watch The Thing About Pam at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC.
The Bachelor
Following Monday's finale, The Bachelor returns on a special night for a reunion special.
Chopped
Tonight on a new episode of Chopped, four chefs tackle a thrilling takeout takedown. In the second round, the competitors must make a Chinese specialty work with an Italian cocktail.
Watch Chopped at 9 pm ET/PT on Food Network.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.