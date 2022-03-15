What's on TV Tuesday, March 15

Top picks tonight

This Is Us

We’re approaching the series finale for This Is Us. On tonight’s episode, Kevin takes the twins to the cabin in hopes of proving himself as a father.

Watch This Is Us at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC.

March Madness

The first matchups of the March Madness, a pair of play-in games, take place tonight.

Watch No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus Christi vs No. 16 Texas Southern at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT on TruTV.

Watch No. 12 Indiana vs No. 12 Wyoming at 9:10 pm ET/6:10 pm PT on TruTV.

Young Rock

Young Rock is back with its season 2 premiere. As the 2032 election nears, Dwayne reflects on what it means to be a father. In 1984, little Dewey vies for his father's attention after Rocky becomes the WWF tag team champ.

Watch Young Rock at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

Mr. Mayor

Tonight on the season 2 premiere of Mr. Mayor, ​​Neil is excited to work with his new Innovation Team but gets sidetracked when he has to take Orly (and Arpi) to the DMV for her permit test.

Watch Mr. Mayor at 8:30 pm ET/PT on NBC.

The Thing About Pam

On a new episode of The Thing About Pam tonight, Pam becomes a source of support not just for Betsy's family but for law enforcement and District Attorney Leah Askey as they build their case.

Watch The Thing About Pam at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC.

The Bachelor

Following Monday's finale, The Bachelor returns on a special night for a reunion special.

Chopped

Tonight on a new episode of Chopped, four chefs tackle a thrilling takeout takedown. In the second round, the competitors must make a Chinese specialty work with an Italian cocktail.

Watch Chopped at 9 pm ET/PT on Food Network.