When is the next episode of Saturday Night Live?

It does seem like it was only a few weeks ago that we were asking ourselves, "When does SNL come back from holiday break?" and now already we're wondering yet again about the schedule of the sketch-comedy show.

Saturday Night Live season 49 has aired three new episodes so far in 2024, with hosting duties from Saltburn star Jacob Elordi (with musical guest Reneé Rapp), Madame Web actress Dakota Johnson (with Justin Timberlake) and The Bear's Ayo Edebiri (with Jennifer Lopez), with the most recent new episode airing on Saturday, February 3. (Since the season officially kicked off back in October 2023, who do you think has been the best SNL host so far?)

However, during the most recent edition, the requisite title card announcing the next episode popped up between all of the skits and laughs, and it looks like Saturday Night Live diehards won't be getting a brand-new episode of the show until Saturday, February 24, when stand-up comic and former SNL featured player Shane Gillis returns to Studio 8H for his hosting debut, with musical guest 21 Savage.

So, yes, that means there won't be a new episode tonight, February 10, nor next Saturday, February 17. The series usually takes a break every few episodes, to give the cast and crew a much-welcome reprieve from the strenuous schedule necessary to put on the world's most famous sketch-comedy show, so a two-week stretch with no new eps isn't entirely out of the norm.

In the meantime, SNL will be airing reruns of previous editions, with tonight's fittingly being the season 48 episode hosted by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, with country-pop singer Kelsea Ballerini performing as musical guest. Kelce and the Chiefs will, of course, be competing in Super Bowl LVIII this Sunday.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC, which means that anyone with a traditional cable subscription or TV antenna can tune in to their local NBC station to watch the show when it is live. If you're a cable-cutter, a number of live TV streaming services also carry NBC, including Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Or if you're a Peacock Premium Plus subscriber, you can stream SNL live on the service during the episode or catch-up next day with a regular Peacock subscription.