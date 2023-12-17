Who has been the best Saturday Night Live host of season 49 so far? Fans sound off

Saturday Night Live aired its final episode of 2023 on Saturday, December 16, with SNL alum Kate McKinnon returning to Studio 8H as a first-time host and Billie Eilish as musical guest. We've still got plenty of Saturday Night Live season 49 to go—the sketch show will return with Saltburn–slash–Priscilla star Jacob Elordi hosting and Reneé Rapp performing on January 20, 2024—but already SNL diehards are debating which of the first batch of hosts has been the best so far this season.

McKinnon left the comedy series back in 2022 after season 47 and since then has gone on to star as "Weird Barbie" in the summer blockbuster Barbie. (Eilish, of course, contributed the Grammy-nominated track "What Was I Made For?" to that film's soundtrack.)

For her big return to SNL, the actress-comedian was joined by fellow show veterans Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig for several musical bits, including the opening monologue—where they sweetly harmonized to "I'll Be Home For Christmas"—a country-folk number about "tampon farms" and an Abba Christmas album infomercial. It was a spirited episode, but was it enough to put McKinnon at the top of the list where SNL hosts are concerned?

If you want to catch up on episodes past and judge the hosts for yourself, you can stream Saturday Night Live on-demand via Peacock, which adds new episodes the day after they air. And if you want to watch future episodes live, the sketch show airs Saturdays at 11:30pm ET on NBC, so anyone with a traditional cable subscription or TV antenna can tune in to their local NBC station. A number of live TV streaming services also carry NBC, including Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Fans debate who's the best SNL host of season 49:

SNL fans took to social media to crown their chosen "best host" of season 49. Some praised McKinnon's edition, calling it the "best SNL episode of the season, not even close."

Best #SNL episode of the season, not even close. Please come back soon, Kate McKinnon. 🫡December 17, 2023 See more

Kate McKinnon coming back to host was just the best. Billie Eilish was amazing! Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph joining Kate was absolutely everything 🥹❤️👏🏽#SNL pic.twitter.com/JGBKsJ7bg1December 17, 2023 See more

My birthday gift is the fact that studio 8H is STACKED tonight! And Kate McKinnon is acting as if she never left. The absolute best. @nbcsnlDecember 17, 2023 See more

Others loved the November 11 episode with Wonka star Timothée Chalamet pulling hosting duties, citing his "Man in the Moon skit and opening baby face song."

Timothée Chalamet was the best Saturday Night Live guest host in ages. His Man In The Moon skit and opening baby face song were truly funny. Boygenius crushed hard as the musical guest 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/ULnzGY4riKNovember 12, 2023 See more

Timothée Chalamet is a top tier SNL Host!!! #SNL #Yeet #ClingClingClingNovember 14, 2023 See more

Having seen Timothée Chalamet host snl twice, I think he's pretty hilarious 😂 SmokeCheddaThaAssGetta and tiny horse is just as ridiculous the 2nd time aroundNovember 14, 2023 See more

Some preferred Adam Driver as host, calling the Ferrari actor "the perfect SNL host, the best of his generation."

Never ever would’ve guessed that Adam Driver would become the perfect SNL host, the best of his generation. But it’s true. He’s what the show was made for, and he was made for the show.December 11, 2023 See more

ADAM DRIVER IS THE BEST SNL HOST EVER pic.twitter.com/ykDFY9GQP0December 10, 2023 See more

Adam Driver is definitely the best host of this season on SNL. This is truly the first episode all season that the entire episode is funny!!! This season has been rough but this episode is reminding me why I watch this show religiously.December 10, 2023 See more

And others tweeted in favor of Emma Stone, who hosted the December 2 edition of the show. One fan said the Poor Things lead was "one of, if not the best, modern SNL hosts."

I content that Emma Stone is one of, if not the best modern SNL host. Acting skills, versatility and the fact that you can just tell that beneath the prestige veneer is a theater kid who yearns to put on the craziest wig imaginable and just be a weird little dude for a while.December 6, 2023 See more

Emma Stone is the best @nbcsnl host. She has no competition. #SaturdayNightLiveDecember 3, 2023 See more

Emma Stone might just be the best #SNL host of all time.December 3, 2023 See more

So, who has been your favorite SNL host this season so far? Has it been one of the aforementioned talents or maybe another entirely, like Jason Momoa, Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny or Nate Bargatze?