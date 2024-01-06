When does SNL come back? Here's when to the show will return from holiday break

Saturday Night Live season 49 is in the midst of its annual holiday break, which has fans wondering: when does SNL come back?

NBC has been airing re-runs of the iconic sketch show ever since the most recent episode aired, the 2023 Christmas edition on Saturday, December 16, hosted by Barbie star Kate McKinnon and featuring Billie Eilish as the musical guest. As has become custom, the comedy show has since been on a holiday hiatus over those sleepy Christmas and New Year's weeks, giving the cast and crew a much-deserved break from that infamously grueling production schedule.

But you won't have to wait for new episodes for too long: Jacob Elordi, star of 2023 films like Priscilla and Saltburn, will usher in the new year by making his SNL debut as host of the first episode of 2024, airing on Saturday, January 20 at 11:35 pm ET on NBC. Singer-actress Reneé Rapp—who plays Regina George in the 2024 Mean Girls remake of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical—will serve as musical guest.

Since Saturday Night Live airs on NBC, anyone with a traditional cable subscription or TV antenna can tune in to their local NBC station to watch the show when it is live. If you're a cable-cutter, a number of live TV streaming services also carry NBC, including Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Or if you're a Peacock Premium Plus subscriber, you can stream SNL live on the service during the episode or catch-up next day with a regular Peacock subscription.

There have been eight new episodes of season 49 so far, kicking off in October with returning SNL alum Pete Davidson as host and musical guest Ice Spice. The time between seasons was longer than usual this time around, as the WGA writers' strike that began in May caused production to wrap early on SNL season 48.

In the weeks since, Studio 8H has welcomed the hosting talents of reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny, stand-up comic Nate Bargatze, Wonka lead Timothée Chalamet, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom's Jason Momoa, Poor Things star Emma Stone and Ferrari actor Adam Driver. (And fans have been putting in their two cents about who they think is the best host of season 49 so far.)

We don't yet know who will join Elordi as a 2024 host of Saturday Night Live, as those announcements will be made weekly, but we can expect to get an update during the first episode of the year on January 20. Stay tuned!