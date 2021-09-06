When is Doctors back on BBC1? Find out when the soap returns

Doctors fans are thrilled it's back

Doctors took its usual summer break after the series ended in June this year, but fans will be thrilled to know that the soap returns today (6th September)!

This means our Doctors spoilers page will once again be providing updates on what you can expect to see now that the soap is back on our screens. Here's what's going on this week:

Monday’s episode will kick the new series off with a bang as Rob Hollins finds himself on the wrong side of the law after the previous series' shock cliffhanger ending.

In Tuesday’s episode, opinionated medical student Adam Hartman (Tim Preston) loses his cool during a roleplay scenario with actress Sarah Franks (Lola-Rose Maxwell). Will his outburst ruin his chances of passing his medical exam?

Wednesday's episode sees Al Haskey in one of his grumps after an encounter with two of his least favourite people while he tries to help a first-year student with her asthma.

On Thursday's episode of Doctors, struggling young mum Mira Hyde (Laura Doddington) revealing some shocking news to Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle), and the police might finally get some answers as to what went on between Aaron and Rob!

Please note: just like the previous season, there won't be a new episode of Doctors on Fridays.

Doctors fans will be happy that the summer break didn't last nearly as long as last year's did! Filming had to be paused last year due to the pandemic which led to the extended time away from our screens. Thankfully, the soap finally returned in November 2020.

So when will Doctors be back on BBC1 and at what time?

Doctors is now back on BBC1 at the usual time of 1.45pm!

Did Doctors do a special lockdown episode last year?

Yes, they certainly did!

Doctors star Sarah Moyle, who plays receptionist Valerie, sets up a camera at home ready to film her scenes for the recent special remote episode (Image credit: BBC)

The special extended lockdown episode was the final episode of the show before its extended summer break. And it explored what the surgery staff had been up to during life under lockdown.

The one-off episode was filmed remotely by the Doctors cast.

Doctors is now back on BBC1 (see our TV Guide for full listings).