If you're a devoted One Chicago fan and you're looking for new episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D., you won't find a new episode tonight. So why are the One Chicago shows not new tonight, April 17? We explain and look at when we can expect new episodes of Chicago Fire season 12, Chicago P.D. season 11 and Chicago Med season 9.

The three Dick Wolf shows that make up One Chicago Wednesdays on NBC were previously scheduled to take a three-week break from airing new episodes beginning April 10, which means there won't be new episodes of the shows until May 1. In the meantime, their usual time slot could be filled with reruns or other programming until new episodes return.

It's not unusual for NBC's shows to take a break during the season. The three shows in the One Chicago family are known for taking breaks frequently. This season, all three shows will have 13 episodes in a shortened season due to the Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild strikes. So while not airing new episodes weekly is not uncommon at NBC, in this case the breaks are helpful in extending the shortened season through the end of May.

This has already been a very busy season for the Windy City's first responders with the departure of Chicago Fire's original cast member Kara Killmer departing early in Chicago Fire season 12 after her character, Sylvie Brett, married longtime love Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) and moved to be with him in Portland. And with the season finales coming up, it's possible there will be more farewells in store for fans.

Despite the shortened seasons, all three shows were renewed for another year in March 2024, which means that One Chicago will once again take over Wednesday nights on NBC in the 2024-2025 television season. We'll have all of the details about the new seasons as soon as they're available.

NBC's One Chicago shows air Wednesday nights beginning with Chicago Med at 8 pm ET/PT, Chicago Fire at 9 pm ET/PT and Chicago P.D. at 10 pm ET/PT, with episodes available to stream the following day on Peacock.