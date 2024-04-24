Why are the One Chicago shows not new tonight, April 24?

It has been a while since we've seen Chicago's finest in action with new episodes, so if you're wondering whether or not the One Chicago shows are new tonight, April 24, we have everything you need to know right here.

The current seasons of all three One Chicago shows — Chicago Fire season 12, Chicago Med season 9 and Chicago P.D. season 11 — are airing reruns on April 24. But there's good news because new episodes return next week, May 1.

And there's more good news to look forward to: once the One Chicago shows return on May 1, fans can expect new episodes weekly until the season finales at the end of May.

All three shows have been on a three week break since early April. With shortened seasons due to last year's strikes, NBC has been working to extend the seasons so that the finales air in May as they usually do. While it hasn't been easy waiting for new episodes, it looks like the wait is about to be over.

Here's what fans can expect in the new episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. coming May 1:

Chicago Fire season 12 episode 10, "The Wrong Guy"

"Severide steps in as ranking officer at 51; Kidd fights to save her Girls on Fire program; Cruz's family is threatened when someone from Javi's past resurfaces."

Chicago P.D. season 11 episode 10, "Buried Pieces"

"Upton becomes consumed with a decades-old missing persons case linked to Petrovic after a young child shows up to the district seeking help."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Chicago Med season 9 episode 10, "You Just Might Find You Get What You Need" "Maggie's budding romance takes flight; after a woman's shocking suicide attempt, Charles searches for answers; Asher works to diagnose a patient who is new to the city and appears with mysterious symptoms."

There's a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks as Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. wrap up their shortened seasons and start getting ready to film new episodes for the fall.

NBC's One Chicago shows air Wednesday nights beginning with Chicago Med at 8 pm ET/PT, Chicago Fire at 9 pm ET/PT and Chicago P.D. at 10 pm ET/PT, with episodes available to stream the following day on Peacock.