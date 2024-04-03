Why aren't The Conners, Not Dead Yet and Abbott Elementary new tonight, April 3?

It's another week of reruns for ABC's Wednesday night lineup, as The Conners season 6, Not Dead Yet season 2 and Abbott Elementary season 3 are not airing new episodes on Wednesday, April 3. The reruns for all three shows will air at their usual times — The Conners at 8 pm ET/PT, Not Dead Yet at 8:30 pm ET/PT and Abbott Elementary at 9 pm ET/PT.

This is the second week in a row that there have been no new episodes of The Conners, Not Dead Yet and Abbott. As for why that it is, with no official word from ABC or major event airing in their place, it seems like it is just planned breaks to ensure that the shortened seasons of these shows following the 2023 Hollywood actor and writer labor strikes against studios are able to run through May, the traditional end of the TV season.

The good news is that the break is almost over, as all three shows are set to return with new episodes next week on Wednesday, April 10. And the return marks a special occasion for The Conners, as their next episode is going to be the sitcom's 100th.

The official synopsis for the landmark episode, titled "Smash and Grab and Happy Death Day," reads: "The hardware store experiences a smash-and-grab, and Dan and Jackie nab one of the culprits. Meanwhile, Beverly Rose learns a lesson in remembering loved ones who have passed while keeping their memories alive."

As for what's coming up for Not Dead Yet and Abbott Elementary, the April 10 episode of Not Dead Yet sees Nell join the newspaper's softball team, while on Abbott, Gregory turns to Janine for help with a former student and Jacob is shocked when his colleagues aren't keeping up with his frequent email messages.

If you want to catch up with the latest seasons of The Conners, Not Dead Yet and Abbott Elementary, all of the latest episodes are streaming on Hulu. To watch the shows when they air live on ABC, you need either a traditional pay-TV subscription, a TV antenna or a live TV streaming service like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV or YouTube TV.