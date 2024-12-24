Why General Hospital is not new on December 24 and December 25

The usual daytime lineup sees some interruptions in the schedule this week, and that includes General Hospital taking a break from airing new episodes on Tuesday, December 24, and Wednesday, December 25.

Most people will recognize that December 24 is Christmas Eve and December 25 is Christmas. As such, the powers that be at ABC are opting not to release new episodes of General Hospital on these days. But the soap won’t be off the air completely on December 24, as a previously aired episode will air again in its usual timeslot. The rerun, from May 21, 2024, centers around the aftermath of Gregory’s (Gregory Harrison) death, the fallout of Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) beatdown of Dex (Evan Hofer) and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) crossing paths with a not-so-friendly face from her past.

Now on December 25, ABC becomes a hub for some NBA Christmas action. At noon ET/9 am PT, the San Antonio Spurs take on the New York Knicks and at 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT, the Minnesota Timberwolves face off with the Dallas Mavericks. So instead of Sonny Corinthos, Christmas will feature a different kind of drama on the court.

With all that being said, it looks like the chaos in Port Charles will continue to unfold in new episodes on Thursday, December 26, and Friday, December 27. So General Hospital fans will have to exercise some patience and wait to figure out what happens next. Considering all the things going on in Port Charles, that could present quite the challenge.

For example, the other shoe has yet to drop as it pertains to the twisted love pentagon between Nina (Cynthia Watros), Drew (Cameron Mathison), Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), Michael (Chad Duell) and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson). Much of Port Charles may know that Drew and Willow slept together, but few know Nina and Drew also got hot and heavy and that Michael slept with Sasha. We’re on pins and needles anticipating Willow’s reaction to the news.

Elsewhere, with Carly (Laura Wright) and Brennan (Charles Mesure) looking to finally heat things up, Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) committed to helping Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) with her work troubles and Cyrus (Jeff Kober) still wreaking havoc at the hospital, there’s plenty to look forward to with the new episodes.

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu .