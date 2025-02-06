Why Going Dutch is not on tonight, February 6

If you’ve been enjoying Fox’s new comedy Going Dutch starring Denis Leary these last few weeks, some not great news — there is no episode of Going Dutch airing tonight, Thursday, February 6. Not just no new episode, no episode at all is being shown. The reason is because Fox is instead airing the NFL Honors starting at 9 pm ET/PT (the awards show is not airing live in all time zones).

The NFL Honors is where the NFL recognizes its regular season award recipients for Most Valuable Player, Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year, the Walter Payton Man of the Year and more. Among the players up for honors include Josh Allen, Saquon Barkley, Lamar Jackson, Myles Garrett, Ja’Marr Chase, Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers, Jared Verse and Quinyon Mitchell. Snoop Dogg is serving as the host for the awards ceremony.

To watch the NFL Honors ceremony, all you need is access to your local Fox station through a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna or a live TV streaming service (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV or YouTube TV). If you’ve cut the cord, you can also stream the awards ceremony on NFL Plus.

This is part of the pre-Super Bowl festivities on Fox. The network will also host the 26th Annual Super Bowl Soulful Celebration on Saturday, February 8, at 8 pm ET/PT, bringing together NFL players and award-winning musicians sharing inspiring stories. Then pre-game coverage for the big game begins at 11 am ET on Sunday, February 9, before Super Bowl LIX officially kicks off at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT.

Back to Going Dutch though, this just appears to be a one-week interruption for the show, as all indications are that there will be a new episode at its usual time, 9:30 pm ET/PT on Thursday, February 13.

Of course Going Dutch isn’t the only Fox show impacted by NFL Honors. There also won’t be an episode of Animal Control season 3 this week, as that normally airs at 9 pm ET/PT. One Fox Thursday staple is still airing, as Hell’s Kitchen season 23 is still scheduled to air at its usual 8 pm ET/PT tim.

If you want to catch up with any previous episodes of Going Dutch, they are available to stream on-demand on Hulu.