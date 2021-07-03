Why isn't 'Love Island' on tonight and when is the next episode?

Love Island 2021 fans will have to wait another day for the next instalment of villa drama as the ITV2 dating show takes a break on Saturday (3rd July) night.

The show, which started on Monday 28th June, has already become a huge hit with fans after less than a week on air, providing us all with some much-needed sunshine and escapism this summer.

Here is when you can catch the next episode of Love Island 2021...

Why isn't Love Island on tonight?

As with previous years, Love Island isn't airing a new episode on Saturday nights. But if you are missing your daily dose of villa action, there is a recap of this week's drama in Love Island: Unseen Bits on ITV2 at 10pm tonight instead.

Love Island fans will have to watch until Sunday for a new episode of the show. (Image credit: ITV)

When is the next episode of Love Island on?

Love Island is back with some fresh villa action on Sunday 4th July at 9pm on ITV2. The dating show will then air every evening (except Saturdays) in the same slot.

If you want to catch up on any missed episodes you can watch them on ITV Hub. You can also watch the latest episodes ad-free on BritBox the morning after they have aired on ITV2.

What is the latest drama from the Love Island villa?

Will Rachel save Chuggs or Brad from the chop? (Image credit: ITV)

The first week of Love Island 2021 came to a dramatic close on Friday night as it was announced there would be a recoupling in which the girls got to pick which of the boys they would like to be matched up with.

Newcomers Chugs and Liam had spent their first day in the villa getting to know the girls and taking each aside for a private chat. And it seemed they managed to turn a few heads, as when the group got a text asking them to all gather around the fire pit, there was some serious partner swapping going on.

First up was Kaz, who decided to stick with current partner Toby, but then Sharon revealed she would be swapping Hugo for Aaron. Liberty, who has been smitten with Jake from day one made sure she chose him again when it was her turn to pick, while Faye announced she would be dumping Brad for newcomer Liam. The last girl to choose her new match was Chloe. With her previous partner Aaron now with Sharon, she decided to match up with Hugo, leaving Chugs and Brad single.

Of course there was one last twist to come in Friday's episode which saw newcomer Rachel enter the villa. The two newly single lads were then given 24 hours to fight for their place on the show by trying to convince Rachel that he's the one she should couple up with.

Whoever is left single once Rachel has made her choice will be unceremoniously dumped from the island in tomorrow night's episode (Sunday 4th July).

Love Island 2021 returns to ITV2 on Sunday 4th July at 9pm and will air all next week in the same slot. You can catch up on ITV Hub and can also watch the latest episodes ad-free on BritBox the following morning.