Why isn't The Bold and the Beautiful on today, March 21?

There's a lot happening in the glamorous world of fashion and beauty in The Bold and the Beautiful and fans are eager to know what's going to happen now that Hope (Annika Noelle) has been fired and Luna (Lisa Yamada) has been pardoned. So is The Bold and the Beautiful on today, March 21? Here's what you need to know.

The Bold and the Beautiful will not be on today, March 21. While things have been crazy at Forrester Creations lately, things around CBS are about to get a little mad...as in March Madness. That's right, today is Day 2 of the First Round of the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament and there are 16 games to be played after a wild first day of competition on Thursday.

Over the course of the next three weeks, the CBS schedule will be impacted starting with the First Round games on March 20 and 21. 64 teams will play 32 games over the course of two days, and while the games are divided amongst four networks (CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV), CBS' entire schedule from first thing in the morning until late at night will be filled with college basketball.

Speaking of college basketball and soaps, take a look at this fun commercial B&B's Annika Noelle (Hope) and Scott Clifton (Liam) filmed for March Madness a few years ago:

The Bold and the Beautiful knows that cheaters NEVER prosper in March 😂 pic.twitter.com/Tf98DWHzvCMarch 18, 2025

Thankfully, there will be new episodes of the soap beginning Monday, March 24. In the preview for next week, Hope will be forced to reckon with her decisions. Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) has a chance to get his job at Forrester Creations back and he doesn't want to lose his friendship with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) again. However, now that Hope has been fired, she's going to force him to make a choice and we have a pretty good idea of what he's going to do.

Not only will Hope have to contend with her crumbling relationship, she'll also have to face her mother's wrath. Hope, beside herself at Carter's betrayal, will likely turn to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) for sympathy but Brooke's relationship with Ridge has been decimated. She wants Hope to answer for what she's done, and that will be a very bitter pill to swallow. Who will Hope turn to for comfort? And do we need to be worried about Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) now that Luna has set her sights on him?

March Madness will bring plenty of drama to daytime television this week, and then we'll pick up with The Bold and the Beautiful on Monday.

