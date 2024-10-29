Why Murder in a Small Town is not on tonight, October 29

Since late September, TV viewers have been treated to Fox’s new series Murder in a Small Town every Tuesday. But for the first time in its run, there is not going to be a new Murder in a Small Town episode on Tuesday, October 29; in fact, Murder in a Small Town is not airing any episode at all.

The reason for that is because Fox is airing game 4 of the 2024 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees on October 29. The game is set to begin at 8:08 pm ET/5:08 pm PT, taking up the slots usually occupied by not just Murder in a Small Town but also Accused season 2.

Rossif Sutherland stars in Murder in a Small Town, a crime drama based on L.R. Wright’s series of books centered on police detective Karl Alberg. In addition to Sutherland, the series stars Kristin Kreuk, Mya Lowe, Aaron Douglas, Savonna Sprackling and Fritzy-Klevans Destine.

This could actually be the last time the World Series disrupts Fox’s normal TV schedule this season, as the Dodgers have a 3-0 lead in the series heading into Tuesday’s game 4, so with a win they would end the series and baseball on Fox would be done for the year. A Yankees win, however, would extend the series to at least a game 5 on Wednesday, where it could impact The Masked Singer season 12.

Now that we’ve officially settled that there is no episode of Murder in a Small Town on October 29, the next question from fans of the show is likely to be when the crime drama is going to return? On that front I’ve unfortunately got some bad news: this is going to be a multi-week hiatus. Murder in a Small Town does not appear to be airing a new episode on Tuesday, November 5, either. It won’t be because of the World Series, but rather the US presidential election. While Fox is not planning to air night-long election coverage on its broadcast channel, it also isn’t offering new episodes of its shows. However, Murder in a Small Town is expected to air a rerun on November 5.

If you’re looking to catch up with other episodes of Murder in a Small Town while the show is on this two-week break, the best way to do so is to stream them on-demand on Hulu (subscription required).