Why NCIS is not new tonight, April 8

CBS is not airing a new episode of NCIS season 21 on Monday, April 8, but the network is still airing something special for viewers that fans of the long-running crime drama are going to want to tune in for. Instead of a normal new episode of NCIS at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS on April 8, CBS is airing NCISverse: The First 1,000, a special ahead of the franchise's 1,000th episode, set to air on Monday, April 15.

While April 15 is the flagship NCIS show's 464th episode, combined with all of its spinoffs — NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans and the currently running NCIS: Hawai'i and NCIS: Sydney — the franchise is set to hit the 1,000 episode mark. So, NCISverse: The First 1,000 is an Entertainment Tonight special that will offer a behind-the-scenes look at episode 1,000, exclusive interviews with series stars, favorite memories and never-before-seen moments.

This all leads up to the 1,000th episode on April 15, which is titled "A Thousand Yards" and sees NCIS come under attack by a mysterious enemy from the past. Meanwhile, Vance (Rocky Carroll) attempts to mend fences with his estranged son, explaining why he chooses to stay at NCIS. In addition, NCIS: Los Angeles alum Daniela Ruah and current NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey are going to make guest appearances.

The NCIS special is going to impact more than just NCIS's one-hour block for CBS's Monday night primetime lineup. The Neighborhood season 6, Bob Hearts Abishola season 5 and NCIS: Hawai'i season 3 are all getting the night off so NCIS season 21 reruns can air at 8 pm ET/PT and 10 pm ET/PT between the special, making it an all-NCIS night on the network. All three shows will be back with new episodes on April 15, with NCIS: Hawai'i getting the journey to another 1,000 episodes going with the appropriately titled episode, "The Next Thousand."

If you’re interested in other fun bits that CBS is doing with NCIS to celebrate the TV milestone, NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama is set to appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, April 10, on CBS Mornings on Thursday, April 11, and then The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday, April 12. Meanwhile, NCIS's Diona Reasonover is going to be on the Thursday, April 11, episode of After Midnight.

On April 15, Gary Cole, Rocky Carroll, Sean Murray and Lachey are going to appear on The Talk, Brian Dietzen and Reasonover will introduce NCIS-themed prizes on The Price Is Right, and NCIS is going to take over Pluto TV's More TV Drama channel. Then during the episode, keep an eye out for Easter eggs.

To get even more hyped, CBS has released this franchise trailer to mark the event:

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you want to catch up on any of NCIS's 1,000 episodes you can do so with a Paramount Plus subscription. Take note though, CBS says watching all 1,000 episodes would take just under 30 days.