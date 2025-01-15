Why Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 3 is airing late tonight, January 15

For those who are eagerly waiting to see what new challenges await the celebs in Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 3, you’ll have to exercise some more patience as the show won’t be airing at its previously scheduled start time tonight, January 15, at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox. Instead, the two-hour episode is slated to kick off at 8:15 pm ET/PT. As for the reason for the delay, that boils down to President Joe Biden performing his duties as the current President, and network TV taking time to cover the event.

With President Biden’s time in the White House coming to an end, he’s taking to primetime to deliver his Farewell Address to the Nation ahead of President-Elect Trump’s inauguration on Monday, January 20. While the specific contents of Biden’s address are not widely known, it’s believed that like many presidents before him, he’ll tout the accomplishments of his time in office while offering his hopes for the future.

As we previously stated, coverage of Biden’s address is briefly taking over primetime, meaning lineups on ABC, CBS and NBC will also see delayed start times. Additionally, news buffs can expect to see coverage on outlets such as CNN, MSNBC and Fox News as well.

When Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 3 premieres tonight, it will do so with the episode titled “Terror and Brotherhood.” Here’s a synopsis of what’s to come:

“The recruits are pushed to the test once again and face new challenges including escaping a boat crash, an intense combat exercise, battling against each other in an intense boat race, and hauling 500 pounds worth of supply kits up a steep mountain.”

To tune into the new episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, you’ll need access to Fox. If you’ve cut ties with traditional cable/satellite TV, Fox is a channel on live TV streaming services like Fubo , Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and Sling TV . Additionally, you can stream episodes the day after they air on Hulu.

