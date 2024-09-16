Why The Daily Show is not new tonight, September 16

Seems The Daily Show may be taking a day to celebrate its most recent Emmy victory. Following the comedy news program winning Outstanding Talk Series at the 2024 Emmys on Sunday, September 15, in Los Angeles, there is not slated to be a new episode of The Daily Show on Monday, September 16, at 11 pm ET/PT on Comedy Central.

According to TV listings, The Daily Show is not going to be airing at all on Comedy Central on September 16; instead, reruns of Family Guy are going to be shown at 11 pm ET/PT. But it appears to just be a one-day break, as it looks like The Daily Show will return with a new episode on Tuesday, September 17, at 11 pm ET/PT. There's been no official reason given for why the show is taking the night off (What to Watch reached out to The Daily Show reps for comment), but it would seem reasonable to take a day when the team would be traveling back from Los Angeles to New York after winning the Emmy.

There's another question skipping the Monday show raises, however: is Jon Stewart going to host an episode of The Daily Show this week? Stewart, who came back to the show he famously hosted for years for once-a-week stints to help cover the 2024 presidential election, has traditionally hosted the show on Monday before handing it off to others on The Daily Show team (Jordan Klepper, Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta and Desi Lydic) for the rest of the week. We also asked The Daily Show reps if Stewart would still host this week, but again have not gotten a response as of publication.

The Daily Show isn't the only late-night talk show that looks to be taking some time following the Emmys. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is not airing a new episode on September 16, nor is Late Night with Seth Meyers (both of those shows also film in New York). However some of the other big late-night shows are going to be new on September 16, including Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and After Midnight.

If you want to watch The Daily Show when it returns with new episodes later this week, you need to have access to Comedy Central either through a traditional pay-TV provider or a live TV streaming service (i.e. Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV). You can also watch episodes on-demand on Paramount Plus.