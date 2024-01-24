After the events of the super-sized Sister Wives season 18, the Brown family looks much different now than it ever has before. Kody Brown is now in a monogamous relationship with Robyn, Janelle is exploring single life, Christine is newly married and Meri recently announced that she's dating someone. With all that change, will there be a Sister Wives season 19?

TLC hasn't offered any details (or clues) about a new season of the long-running reality series that brought plural marriage out of the shadows and into the spotlight when it debuted in 2010.

However, it's being widely reported that a 19th season is on the horizon after Christine hinted at what's coming up "next season" in a November 2023 interview. Many outlets have taken this statement to not only mean that the show will have a season 19, but that filming may already be taking place.

It's worth noting that the events of season 18, which started airing in fall 2023, were actually filmed in late fall 2022 through the New Year and into 2023. Fans of the show were already aware that Christine had separated from Kody and was trying to figure out holiday plans, meanwhile Janelle left Kody in December 2022 and Meri left Kody in early 2023. Given the timing of Christine's statement, it makes sense that the show would already be filming.

As far as what Sister Wives season 19 might look like given that three of Kody's former wives are now living their own lives, well, the bonus Talk Back, Look Back and Christine's Wedding episodes offer a glimpse of how things might play out. Instead of filming together, interviews and reactions were mostly done separately save for Kody and Robyn, who filmed together. In the past, each wife had her own camera crew following her around so that doesn't have to change.

In terms of what kinds of content fans would see in a new season, there will still be holidays, birthdays and family gatherings where everyone gets together. These are the moments fans will want to see as the once unified plural family moves forward as a blended family. Christine is married now, Meri recently announced that she's dating and Janelle is off living her best life as a single woman. There are plenty of opportunities to follow the wives separately and still have lots of great content.

We're patiently awaiting official word on Sister Wives season 19 from TLC, but until then we're thinking about all of the things we'd like to see in a new season.

All 18 seasons of Sister Wives are available to stream on Max.