Winning Time proves it’s a real winner and gets a second season
By Terrell Smith published
The series based on the making of the Showtime Lakers dribbled its way into more episodes.
Halfway through Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty season 1, HBO announced that the series has been picked up for a second season. This is great news for viewers that have enjoyed following the stories of Magic Johnson, Jerry Buss, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and others based on Jeff Pearlman’s novel Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s (opens in new tab).
The news of a second season doesn’t come as a complete surprise. The show has made quite an impression on audiences. As of April 7, Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) has given the show an 84% "Fresh" rating.
Furthermore, The Los Angeles Times (opens in new tab) called Winning Time a "rollicking tale of flash, cash and clashes." Vogue (opens in new tab) asserted the series is "the escapist sports drama we need now." Meanwhile, Rolling Stone (opens in new tab)simply stated it is "a hell of a lot of fun to watch."
Speaking on the series’ renewal, Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming stated:
"It’s been a thrill to bring Winning Time to life with Adam McKay, Max Borenstein, our phenomenal producing team and this incredible cast. This series not only tells the riveting story of the Lakers’ rise, but is also a look back at a transformative era in basketball, celebrity and the city of Los Angeles. We can’t wait to see how this team will tell the next chapter of this dynasty."
While there isn’t any information as to when Winning Time season 2 will be released or if there will be more stars added to the cast, season 1 is still airing on HBO and HBO Max. Those in the UK can currently start viewing the series on Sky TV.
Additionally, don’t forget to catch up with the What to Watch's Fact vs Fiction articles based on each episode. In the latest piece, we look at whether Kareem Abdul-Jabbar really boycotted the Olympics.
New episodes of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty season 1 air on Sundays at 9 pm ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max.
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include The Crown, WandaVision, Abbot Elementary and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into the TLC 90 Day Fiancé universe.
