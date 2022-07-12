Yellowstone fans furious as western 'robbed' of Emmy nominations

Yellowstone fans would probably like to take the Emmys to the train station right about now, as the popular western series walked away with a grand total of zero nominations for the Emmys 2022. This is being seen as a major snub by fans, as the Taylor Sheridan-created series has grown in popularity over its four seasons and was one of the most-watched shows on cable for 2021-2022.

Up for consideration for Emmys, this year was Yellowstone season 4, which scored a 90% "Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) and had previously earned a Screen Actors Guild nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series earlier in 2022. That's not a category at the Emmys, but not a single one of the show’s stars made the cut — not Kevin Costner, not Kelly Reilly, not Cole Hauser, not Gil Birmingham or any of the other cast members.

The show didn’t even get any nominations in the "below-the-line" categories, where its lone Emmy nomination to date — Outstanding Production Design — came from in 2021.

The chance of nominations for Yellowstone was not wishful thinking either, major pundits predicted Yellowstone would receive nominations (opens in new tab) across key categories.

As a result, fans (and some of those pundits) made their frustrations known on social media:

I'm sorry, #Yellowstone got ZERO???July 12, 2022 See more

#Yellowstone snubbed again?! #boycottemmysJuly 12, 2022 See more

#Yellowstone was snubbed by #Emmys voter, failing to land a single nomination this morning."Leave it to the dimwitted, doughy, overindulged big city elites at the television academy," writes @GlennWhipp in his breakdown of all the snubs and surprises: https://t.co/WvrQOpcW4v pic.twitter.com/bnkSRNCj1AJuly 12, 2022 See more

Good Golly, Kelly Reilly should be laden with awards let alone nominations. Her work in #Yellowstone is Shakespearean. It’s truly stunning. #emmys2022July 12, 2022 See more

Seriously the fact that #Yellowstone was not nominated for even 1 Emmy, not for best drama, actor, supporting etc, but. Shows like Squid Game, Yellowjackets and even a bad season of Sucession tells me all I need to know about the #Emmys and the selections committeeJuly 12, 2022 See more

Dwelling in the fact that #Yellowstone was robbed again. Another #Emmys injustice 🥵 pic.twitter.com/Ca4Fyf3JNGJuly 12, 2022 See more

It was also a bit surprising that Yellowstone’s prequel series 1883, which received strong reviews when it premiered on Paramount Plus, didn't fare much better in the Limited/Anthology/TV movie categories. 1883 received zero nominations in the acting or series categories, despite buzz for Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and breakout star Isabel May. However, at least 1883 scored three nominations. All are below-the-line categories, including two for its cinematography and one for music composition.

Yellowstone season 5, which premiers on November 13 on Paramount, will have to pull out all the stops to try and land in the good grace of the Emmys' voters. Though in the meantime, fans can commiserate with other surprising Emmy "snubs" like the final seasons of Black-ish and This Is Us, Disney Plus Marvel shows like Loki and Moon Knight and a handful of others.

If you haven’t yet watched Yellowstone and want to see what all the fuss is about, all four seasons are streaming in the US on Peacock and in the UK on Paramount Plus.