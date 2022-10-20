Yellowstone season 5 premiere coming to the big screen

The Montana background is going to look even more epic on the big screen, as the Yellowstone season 5 premiere is set to play in select AMC Theaters two weeks ahead of its TV debut. The special screening, a one-night only event, is taking place on Saturday, October 29.

As an added bonus, the event is a double feature with Taylor Sheridan’s new series Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone. Tickets for the event are on sale now on AMC.com (opens in new tab).

Be one of the first to see the Season 5 Premiere of #YellowstoneTV and the Series Premiere of #TulsaKing , new series starring @TheSlyStallone, at the ONLY advance double screening. Get your tickets now! https://t.co/KhT8XjQojI pic.twitter.com/gyNghyBYvnOctober 20, 2022 See more

Yellowstone has become one of the most popular shows on TV, as it follows the Dutton family and their fight to protect their family land from all threats. Kevin Costner leads the series as the Dutton patriarch, John Dutton, who in this latest season is taking over as the governor of Montana, giving him more power than ever before. The series also stars Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton, Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton, Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler and Kelsey Asbille as Monica Dutton.

Tulsa King is an all-new series that marks Stallone’s first true leading TV role. He plays Dwight "The General" Manfredi, who after more than 20 years in prison and not squealing on anyone in the family, is surprised to learn that his reward is being sent to Tulsa, Okla. However, he soon realizes with no real rivals, he can create something all his own and begins to make his own crew. Joining Stallone in the series are Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will and Garrett Hedlund.

The Yellowstone/Tulsa King double feature is playing at more than 100 AMC locations across the US (though oddly enough not in Montana). Tickets cost $15.

In addition to getting to see the first episodes of Yellowstone season 5 and Tulsa King before anyone else, those who attend get a reusable Dutton Ranch cup. Also, attendees are welcome to dress up as their favorite Yellowstone characters and share their photos on Twitter with #YellowstoneAMC in order for a chance to win a Yellowstone merchandise pack; three winners will be selected.

Yellowstone season 5 officially premieres on TV Sunday, November 13, at 8 pm ET/PT on the Paramount Network with a two-hour episode. While Tulsa King is a Paramount Plus original series, it is going to also show its first two episodes after Yellowstone on Paramount Network on November 20 before the rest of the season exclusively debuts on Paramount Plus.

Here’s how you can catch up with Yellowstone seasons 1-4 before season 5 premieres.

Also check out the trailers for Yellowstone season 5 and Tulsa King directly below: