You have just 10 days left before this classic comedy leaves Hulu

Malcolm in the Middle fans might be in the market for a new streaming service soon as the show is set to leave Hulu in a matter of days.

One of the minor irritations about tracking down your favorite shows in the days of streaming is that they can suddenly disappear from your regular service and head elsewhere, without much warning.

Malcolm in the Middle has been available on Hulu since December 2017, but the award-winning family sitcom is due to leave the streaming service on July 1, 2022. At the time of writing, that means you've got just 10 full days left to enjoy it before it leaves Hulu behind.

Since the show is already available to stream in its entirety on Disney Plus in the UK (where Hulu isn't available) and a number of other countries, we're betting Malcolm in the Middle will be finding a new home over on the House of Mouse's streaming service in the US, too.

This isn't the first time Malcolm in the Middle's moved homes, either. Prior to its arrival on Hulu, it was found on Netflix, before it made the jump to Hulu in 2017. It was also initially touted as one of the many shows that would be available on Disney Plus in April 2019, (opens in new tab) although Disney was not able to make that happen when Disney Plus launched later that year.

Malcolm in the Middle originally aired between 2000 and 2006 on Fox. The critically-acclaimed series follows Malcolm (Frankie Muniz), a teenager with a genius-level IQ of 165. As the title suggests, Malcolm is the middle child of a dysfunctional American family headed up by his father Hal (Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston), and Lois (Jane Kaczmarek).

Throughout the show, Malcolm gets into countless scrapes alongside his four brothers, Francis (Christopher Kennedy Masterson), Reese (Justin Berfield), Dewey (Erik Per Sullivan) and Jamie (James and Lukas Rodriguez).

