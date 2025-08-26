Hollyoaks spoilers: ABDUCTED? Nancy Osborne is terrified when daughter Morgan goes missing!

Nancy Osborne is in a panic when Morgan goes missing!

Nancy Morgan (Jessica Fox) fears the worst when her young daughter, Morgan (Lottie-Rose Mulhall) goes missing in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, sinister prisoner Froggy (John Middleton) is released from prison, leaving fellow inmates, Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) and Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) to fend for themselves.

Froggy is now out of prison and is on a mission. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Having made his way to the village, Froggy, who is the grandfather of Grace Black (Tamara Wall), Clare Devine (Gemma Bissix) and Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey), manipulates Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) into giving Rex a job.

Froggy wants to help Rex when he discovers he is living in his van after being made homeless.

Will Darren agree to employing Rex?

Meanwhile with their plea hearing that day, Clare begs her sister Grace to stick to their plan and plead ‘not guilty’.

But it seems that Grace has got other ideas.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Clare Devine with her sister Grace Black in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at the Osbornes it’s Morgan’s first day at school and doting parents Darren and Nancy are spoiling her.

However they are alarmed when Morgan trips over and Clare rushes to help her. The protective parents warn Clare to stay well away from their child.

Later on Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) is left looking after Morgan at home.

However Frankie has got other things on her mind.

She and her boyfriend Jacob Omari (Ethaniel Davey) are planning to get intimate and Jacob heads off to the shop to buy protection.

When Frankie realises he’s left his wallet behind she leaves the house and runs after him to meet him halfway.

But things are about to take an alarming turn.

Frankie Osborne and Jacob are planning to get intimate. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

When Frankie returns home she’s horrified to discover the house has been broken into and even worse, Morgan is missing!

A terrified Frankie is left to break the news to Nancy that the little girl has vanished.

Has twisted Clare got something to do with Morgan’s disappearance?

A terrified Sienna recently fled from her serial killer father, Jez Blake. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile Grace is struggling with recent revelations and turns to drink and Darren encourages Diane (Alex Fletcher) to visit Tony in prison when he learns that his mate really isn’t coping at all well behind bars.

Plus, there is more drama involving the Blake family.

Serial killer Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) is out to silence his daughter Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) after realising she knows too much about his killer secrets.

However things take a horrifying turn when he tells her family that it was Sienna who murdered Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey Smith)!



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.