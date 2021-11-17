‘Casualty’ spoilers: Jan Jenning in deadly hostage horror!

Jan Jenning holds up her hands in fear - could these be her last ever scenes?

Casualty favourite Jan Jenning puts everything on the line for the woman she loves!

Jan Jenning and Ffion Morgan are caught up in a horrifying hostage situation together in Casualty episode ‘Gasping for Air’ (BBC1, 9.30pm, Saturday 20 November 2021 - See our TV Guide for listings).

Elsewhere, Stevie Nash struggles to hide her murderous intent towards Ethan Hardy from suspicious Dylan Keogh. Will desperate Stevie open up to Faith Cadogan?

Stevie Nash has some explaining to do in 'Casualty'. (Image credit: BBC)

Jan Jenning discovers Ffion Morgan wants a divorce!

Paramedic Jan Jenning is shocked when her path crosses with estranged wife Ffion Morgan.

Jan hasn’t heard from Ffion since she started treatment for breast cancer. Police officer Ffion turned her back on her partner after discovering that Jan had been secretly smuggling drugs into prison to protect her jailbird son Ross. To make matters worse Ffion (Stirling Gallacher) was violently attacked by the drug dealers and ended up in hospital!

This week Jan is delighted when she runs into Ffion, while treating a security guard who’s been run over by lawyer Dave Grazer. But she’s left shaken when Ffion tells her that she’s hired a divorce lawyer and advises her to do the same. Before Jan can find out more, however, shots ring out and Ffion is injured...

Ffion makes a shock revelation about her cancer treatment while being held hostage. (Image credit: BBC)

Hostage tragedy

Jan races to help Ffion only for both women to be held a gunpoint by Dave, who’s holed up in a squash court and intends to murder former work colleague Tony on a live streamed video!

Dave (Wire in the Blood star Mark Letheren) reveals he’s dying of terminal lung cancer and his son recently passed away from a pollution related asthma attack. He blames Tony Gerrard (Man Down star Michael Gould), the CEO of a car manufacturing company who persuaded him to doctor pollution reports.

Another week, another kidnapping/hostage situation. Holby coppers have their work cut out for them. (Image credit: BBC)

United in fear

Jan and Ffion work together to defuse the situation as an armed police response gathers outside. In an attempt to connect with Dave, Jan reveals she understands his desperation and opens up about Ross. Ffion realises how much agony her wife has been in and that she still loves her!

But the situation twists dangerously when the police waiting outside reveal that earlier Dave shot Ffion’s partner - young copper Mike, who’s wife is expecting their first baby. A scuffle ensues, more shots are fired, and Jan is left lying on the ground...

Has Dave killed Jan?

Whatever Stevie's selling, Dylan ain't buying... strong scenes follow! (Image credit: BBC)

Stevie’s shaky cover-up

Ethan Hardy is unconscious after being stabbed and Stevie Nash is walking on eggshells.

Interrogated by Dylan Keogh she insists she’s blameless regarding Ethan’s life or death condition, but cracks appear as it’s clear Dylan isn’t buying her story…

Even worse, she lets mentally ill patient Luke Reynolds (Doctor Who star Alex Austin), who stabbed Ethan after Stevie confided in him, take the fall!

Stevie is ricocheting as she awaits news of Ethan’s condition, even going so far as to tell friend Faith Cadogan that she’s to blame for his near-fatal injuries.

Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) is deeply concerned and reaches out to Stevie to try and uncover the truth. Is Faith in for a traumatic shock?

Faith's suffered a lot of trauma recently, will a confession from Stevie cause her more anguish? (Image credit: BBC)

Will Stevie do a runner?

When Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) reveals that Ethan is awake and asking for Dylan, ruffled Stevie has a decision to make - fly the coop or stay and get the chop?

Ethan's awake and he's got something shocking to tell Dylan... (Image credit: BBC)

This episode of Casualty will air on BBC1 on Saturday 20 November 2021 at 9.30pm. It will be available on BBC iPlayer afterwards.

Additional information: This episode is produced by Sunetra Sarker, who played doctor Zoe Hanna in Casualty from 2007 until 2016 and returned with a surprise guest appearance for a single episode in 2018.