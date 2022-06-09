Casualty spoilers: Robyn Miller in surrogacy story?
Airs Saturday 11 June 2022 at 9.20pm on BBC One.
Will Robyn Miller make a life-changing decision in Casualty episode By Any Means? (BBC1, 9.20pm, Saturday 11 June 2022 - See our TV Guide for listings). Elsewhere, Rash Masum struggles to help Paige Allcott and paramedics Iain Dean and Sah Brockner treat casualties at a climate change protest.
See our Casualty spoilers below for more.
Robyn Miller in baby decision?
Is Robyn Miller set to make a selfless offer in this week’s Casualty?
As a single mum to adorable daughter, Charlotte, Robyn Miller (Amanda Henderson) knows firsthand the joy of motherhood. So this week, when close friend Marty Kirkby (Shaheen Jafargholi) reveals he’s ready for fatherhood with his boyfriend Adi Kapadia (Raj Bajaj), Robyn is fully supportive.
Prior to embarking on a relationship with Marty, Adi had already planned on becoming a father with the help of his friend Jessica Holten (Maya Saroya), who agreed to be his surrogate mother. However, tragedy struck.
Jessica was rushed to the ED at 23 weeks pregnant, where tests revealed that the baby’s heart was no longer beating.
A trailer for this week’s episode shows Jessica returning to the medical drama, where it looks like she suffers a debilitating panic attack. Has she been left traumatised by the tragedy?
Fortunately kindhearted Robyn is on hand to help Jessica in her moment of distress. The compassionate nurse knows how painful it is to lose a child, having made a difficult and deeply personal decision earlier this year.
Exactly how Robyn comes to be involved in Marty and Adi’s future surrogacy plans is under wraps for now. Will she consider becoming their surrogate mother? Or is this story set to go in a different direction?
Concerning Rash
Rash Masum and Paige Allcott’s relationship continues to blossom to the joy of romantics everywhere. Yet the fledgling couple aren’t without their share of troubles…
When they first got together, Paige (Shalisha James-Davis) was hesitant for two reasons - she’s grieving the recent death of her mother and worried that dating a more senior doctor might negatively impact her career.
Since coming clean to then-clinical lead Dylan Keogh (William Beck) - who assured the couple (in his usual sarcastic manner!) that there was nothing to worry about - Rash and Paige have been loved up.
But is that set to change?
This week Rash (Neet Mohan) is surprised when Paige arrives for a shift, as she has booked time off to take the BRCA test to check if she carries the gene for breast cancer.
It turns out that Paige is terrified to take the test, especially so soon after losing her mum. Can Rash help her through this difficult time?
Also in Casualty this week…
Ethan Hardy (George Rainsford) finds himself in a new position. We’ve an inkling this may rankle ambitious consultant Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless).
Receptionist Paul Pegg (Paul Popplewell) is on duty. Is he in for a shock?
Paramedics Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) and Sah Brockner (Arin Smethurst) attend a climate change protest after it becomes violent.
In a moving patient storyline, Rash does his utmost to reunite teenager Suzy (No Return’s Lily Sutcliffe) and her father Terry (Game of Thrones’ Dominic Carter).
And Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) treats a patient played by a special guest star! Can you guess who it is?
Casualty airs on Saturday, 11 June 2022 at 9.20pm on BBC One. The episode is available on iPlayer after transmission.
