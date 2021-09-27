'Coronation Street' spoilers: A desperate Nina Lucas wants Corey DEAD

Nina Lucas has got revenge on her mind when she sees an opportunity to get even with Corey in the second Monday episode of Coronation Street (8.30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Nina is fuming with herself for giving killer Corey the chance to make himself look like the victim after she went online to reveal that he was the one to murdered Seb.

Annoyed that he is managing to literally get away with murder, she comes up with a new plan to sabotage Corey's life — this time to get Daniel to run a story on him.

Nina sees red when she spots Corey laughing on his phone. (Image credit: ITV)

However, when her plan to get her side of the story published falls flat, Nina is seething and vents to Kevin that she wants to kill Corey for what he did to Seb.

Later it seems Nina might have the perfect opportunity to see through her plan of bumping Corey off when she is driving in Roy's car and spots a smug-looking Corey in Seb's memorial garden. Watching him laughing on his phone is too much for Nina and she sees red... what will she do?

Nina sees Corey in Seb's memorial garden and wants to kill him. (Image credit: ITV)

Imran is still doing Sabeen's bidding in an attempt to keep his secrets safe from Toyah. He grills Simon about working for Harvey and, in a bid to track down Sharon, he asks him to hand over the burner phone that Harvey gave him when they worked together.

Simon willingly hands it over, not realising what Imran needs it for - but does this mean that Sabeen will leave Imran alone now?

Later when Toyah suggests they look into fostering another child, Imran is keen... little does Toyah know he has been lying to her for weeks.

The war between Zeedan and Debbie kicks off when Zeedan becomes determined to put the Bistro food in the shade by using the best ingredients in their food and wowing their customers at Speed Daal.

But while Yasmeen is pleased to have Zeedan back in the family fold, Alya is worried about how much all this is going to cost the restaurant.

James finally gets the apology he deserves. (Image credit: ITV)

Also, Councillor Cameron is fuming when he finds he has got a ticket on his car, and soon takes his anger out of Fergus. But Sally is quick to step in a protect her new friend... impressing Fergus with her passion.

Stressed-out Summer takes her anger out on Aadi. (Image credit: ITV)

PC Brody calls at No. 3 to deliver his official apology to James, and Summer takes her worries about her Oxford application out on Aadi.

