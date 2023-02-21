Coronation Street spoilers: Aaron Sandford does the unthinkable

Aaron Sandford gets into bed with a drunk Amy in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Summer confides in Amy how she’s struggling to trust Aaron Sandford, Amy tells her she’s needy and insecure and Summer hits back with a jibe about Jacob. Aaron finds Amy upset after the row and, revealing he’s being promoted to a mechanic after his probation, he’s in the mood to celebrate and reminds everyone it’s cocktail night at the bistro. As Amy and Aaron get ready over a few drinks, the sexual chemistry is evident and they find themselves kissing before Amy pulls away, wracked with guilt.

Struggling to watch Summer with Aaron at the bistro Amy heads home. As Aaron and Summer snipe at each other, ruining everyone’s evening, he announces he’s going too. Back at the flat Amy and Aaron play drinking games, polishing off every drop of alcohol they have. Amy stumbles into the bedroom to find more but declaring herself to be too drunk and feeling sick she falls into bed. Climbing into bed next to her and trying to kiss her, Amy’s completely oblivious as to what Aaron does next…

Stephen tells Elaine that he’d like to keep their engagement a secret for the time being and just enjoy the moment.

Meanwhile, Carla berates Stephen for pulling out of the presentation, leaving Sarah to carry the can, making it clear he’s to have nothing more to do with the American deal now. Stephen seethes and heads to the precinct intent on buying more drugs. However, when two lads pocket his money and laugh in his face, Stephen sees red…

Stephen fails to score more drugs. (Image credit: ITV)

Paul hands Chesney a wad of cash, explaining he’s taken out a loan as he wants to help them and will be able to pay it back as soon as his compensation comes through.

Paul offers Chesney a lifeline. (Image credit: ITV)

On Maria’s advice to go back to the police, Daisy tells Jenny that she’s been granted a hearing for a Stalking Protection Order next week.

When Hope reveals that Beth slapped her, but warned her not to bother grassing her up as nobody would believe her, Sam’s shocked and tells Tyrone that Hope is telling the truth.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.