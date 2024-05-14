Coronation Street spoilers: Abi Franklin gets a SICKENING shock

Abi Franklin is shocked by Corey's documentary in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Abi Franklin switches on the TV to hear the presenter singing the praises of Corey Brent and his football prowess and watches in horror as Kevin is forced to reveal that Corey is playing for his prison football team. Abi and Nina call at the TV company responsible for the documentary and barge their way into the Producer’s office demanding answers.

An emotional Bernie confides in Dev that it would have been Zodiac’s birthday today and as she sets off for Paul’s feeding tube operation, she finds her car being towed away. Spotting Kit nearby, Bernie’s convinced he’s to blame. She calls at the police station with the intention of making a complaint but when Craig and his colleagues emerge with a cake for Kit and wish him happy 31st birthday, she reels in shock.



Nick and Toyah despair when a hungover Simon admits he remembers little about the previous day. Nick explains to Rowan how there was an incident involving Simon and he needs to speak to Leanne urgently but Rowan’s dismissive. Later, Rowan suggests to Simon they chat as he knows what it’s like to drift through life without direction.

Rowan targets Simon. (Image credit: ITV)

Maria confronts Gary over £10k missing from their bank account and he makes out that he had to buy a new boiler for the factory.

Maria confronts Gary over the missing money. (Image credit: ITV)

Steve tells Tim that he’d like to celebrate his 50th birthday at the local football exhibition and later begs Demi for another chance.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.