Coronation Street spoilers: Abi Franklin isn’t welcome!

Abi Franklin makes a surprise appearance at Alfie’s naming ceremony in Monday's hour-long episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

As Imran, Toyah, Kelly, Nick, Leanne and Adam gather for Alfie’s naming ceremony, Abi enters and grabs the opportunity to take some pictures of her son. Later, she secretly meets up with Matty, an old contact, and handing him a couple of envelopes, orders him to work his magic. What is she up to?

Imran smells a rat when Abi Franklin turns up. (Image credit: ITV)

Fiz meets up with Phill and his friends, Graham and Angela, but the evening doesn't go well when Graham recognises Fiz from her trial and explains that he was the solicitor for the prosecution. A gutted Fiz confides in Tyrone how she’s never told Phill about her crazy serial killer ex-husband in case he ran a mile. Will she pluck up the courage to tell Phill the whole truth — and what will he make of it?

Fiz's past comes back to haunt her. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Tim buys some tickets from Debbie for the charity raffle in memory of Oliver and wins a romantic night for two in her hotel. While a delighted Sally packs for her romantic night away, Tim orders some erectile dysfunction tablets, ignoring the warning about heart conditions. Will Sally catch him in the act?

Mrs Crawshaw tells Daniel that a permanent teaching post has come up and she’d like him to apply for it. David and Shona break the news to Max that he will be attending a Pupil Referral Unit for a year.

Meanwhile outside the flower shop Nicky begs Ken and Tracy to cut Daniel some slack.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday 8.00pm.