Coronation Street spoilers: Abi Franklin moves in with Imran?

Imran asks Abi Franklin to move in with him in tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Imran tells Abi he is flat hunting and suggests she could move in with Alfie but she turns him down. Hearing from Kelly about how Abi saved her from taking the morphine, Imran is alarmed that Abi now is in possession of a bottle of morphine.

He shares his fears with Toyah and tells her that he intends to fight for custody of Alfie and that he would love her to help him raise his son, as a family. How will Toyah react?

In the factory, Faye shows Craig a fertility app she’s downloaded to her phone. Later, Craig confides in Beth that Faye wants to start a family, he feels it’s too soon, but hasn’t the heart to tell her. Unable to hold her tongue, Beth tells Faye that Craig isn’t ready for a baby. Faye’s shocked but will she confront Craig?

Beth has some bad news for Faye. (Image credit: ITV)

Billy’s concerned to realise Summer has been up all night revising and warns her she’ll burn herself out, sending her blood sugars all over the place.

Aadi calls to see Summer, but she sends him packing and when Billy reminds her that she promised to help out at the church, she’s adamant she hasn’t got time.

Billy’s worried and Amy promises him she will try to help speak to Summer...

Summer's behaviour continues to cause concern. (Image credit: ITV)

When Maria admits that she might not attend Rick’s funeral as she has her council reputation to think about, Gary’s angry and reckons she should be putting Kelly first. Will Maria change her mind?

Mrs Crawshaw calls at the cafe and after a futile attempt to flirt with Roy, thanks Daniel for agreeing to organise the school trip with Nicky’s help. But Daisy’s taken aback to hear the two will be working closely together.

Later, Mrs Crawshaw calls at Daniel’s flat waving a bottle of wine and insisting he calls her Orla. How will Daniel deal with his boss making a pass at him?

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 7.30pm.