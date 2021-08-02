'Coronation Street' spoilers: Abi Franklin wants revenge

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 7:30pm — see our TV Guide for listings) Abi Franklin is disgusted by Nina's tribute to Seb.

Abi Franklin watches as Ed, Paul, Nina and Asha beaver away in the memorial garden. In the cafe, Abi confesses to Bernie that she can’t see the point in a garden for Seb as he knew nothing about gardening and it’s merely virtue signalling as far as she’s concerned. When Abi sees the huge mural of Seb that Nina’s painted on the wall of the memorial garden, she’s horrified and finds it deeply insulting.

Nina has know idea of the impact her mural has had on Abi. (Image credit: ITV)

David does his best to remain calm when Craig calls at No.8 and informs him that they found his car dumped in a pub car park miles away and with a huge dent in it. With Craig gone, David and Shona mull over their options and what they are going to do about Todd… Meanwhile, Sarah is shocked to witness Craig arresting David on suspicion of failing to stop and report a road traffic accident!

Sarah is shocked when Craig arrests David. (Image credit: ITV)

Tyrone calls Fiz and explains that Alina is living in constant fear so it might be best if they move into No.9. Fiz warns him that Evelyn might take some convincing. As Tyrone and Alina move their things into No.9, a disapproving Evelyn points out that they could be putting all their lives in danger, including Ruby’s… Will Tyrone be forced to tell her the truth about the fire?

A downbeat Ryan reveals to Jenny that he’s been given the afternoon DJ slot at the ski festival and Daisy won’t be impressed. When he confesses that he’s been given an afternoon gig in the children’s tent a few miles from the main venue, Daisy’s angry and disappointed.

Over lunch, Leanne persuades Nick they should make Debbie an offer for the bistro as it’s clear she’s struggling and they could do with a challenge.

Coronation Street continues tonight at 8:30pm on ITV.