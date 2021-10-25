‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Abi Franklin sees her killer secret exposed!

Debbie knows what Abi has been up to.

Debbie Webster discovers the truth about Abi Franklin in Monday's second episode of Coronation Street (8.30 pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Viewers know that Abi Franklin bought a gun while she was away from the cobbles and tried to hunt down Corey Brent and kill him in a bid to get revenge for Seb's death.

But just as she was about to pull the trigger, the ground gave way, plunging her and Corey into a Victorian sewer, and eventually, it was Roy Cropper who talked her out of killing her son's murderer.

Abi is shocked when Debbie reveals they know about the letter and the gun. (Image credit: ITV)

Until now, Kevin and co have been in the dark about all this drama... but the secret is soon out when Abi gets home only to be confronted by Debbie who has the letter that Abi left for Kevin the night that she tried to kill Corey.

Debbie demands an explanation, and Abi begs Debbie and Jack not to tell Kevin about what she did, worried that he will leave her.

But Debbie is determined to protect her brother and tells Abi that she either walks away from Kevin and the wedding, or she will tell him about the gun and the letter!

Debbie gives Abi a chilling ultimatum. (Image credit: ITV)

Also, Curtis isn't impressed with the books that Emma has borrowed from Aggie and tells her that they belong in the bin and that he'll be sticking to his online diagrams from now on!

Sally tells Maria that she is fighting a losing battle with the council. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Sally warms Maria that she has studied the council's plans for the new bypass but she can't get much more information than that.

Refusing to be beaten, Maria sets up a meeting with a reporter from the Gazette called Chris... is she fighting a losing battle?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with a hour-long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub now.