Coronation Street spoilers: Adam Barlow gets his revenge?
Airs at 8:00pm on Monday 31st July 2023 on ITV1.
Adam Barlow has a surprise in store for Sarah in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).
With more missed calls from Damon, Sarah’s clearly on edge. She’s also freaked out by Adam Barlow’s cagey behaviour but Stephen tells her not to worry as he’s just planning a surprise gender reveal.
As the Barlows and Platts gather in the bistro for the party, Sarah feigns surprise as she walks in and, in front of her guests, she opens the balloon box to find out the gender of her baby.
However, Adam has a big reveal of his own...
Bernie and Paul join the Alahans for Sunita’s memorial dinner. When Dev asks Asha if she got her bracelet back, Aadi stares at her and confirms that she did.
Meanwhile, when Asha notices a bubble of light hovering over her in a photo they just took, Bernie suggests it’s a human spirit. but Dev is quick to close down her superstitions.
Ryan calls at the Rovers to apologise to Daisy and they join Jenny, Carla and Maria who are raising a toast to Johnny. Carla takes some selfies on Ryan’s phone and uploads them, but she accidentally includes a naked torso shot of Ryan. Ryan’s furious - until he sees the online responses…
Stu and Yasmeen pluck up the courage and break the news to Eliza that her Mum has been moved to a prison in the northeast. Eliza’s clearly upset, knowing she’ll see even less of her.
Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.