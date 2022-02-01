‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Adam Barlow is in danger?

Adam Barlow confronts Jeremy when he discovers his car has been damaged in tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings)

Adam Barlow is stunned to see his car windscreen has been smashed and suspecting it was caused by Jeremy Bremner, he vows to put a stop to his intimidation campaign.

A furious Adam tracks down Jeremy to his work and confronts him about the damage. Admitting to keying Adam’s car, Jeremy then categorically denies being behind the graffiti and the windscreen. Adam doesn’t believe him but with no evidence to go on her gives up arguing and retreats back home.

Meanwhile, Sarah frets to Carla and Lydia that Adam may have unnecessarily provoked Jeremy further. Is she right that Adam may now be in even more danger than before?

Sarah Platt is worried about Adam's safety. (Image credit: ITV)

Kelly is delighted when Stu invites her, Gary and Maria for a complimentary meal at Speed Daal. As Kelly enjoys Stu’s cooking in Speed Daal, she finally starts to think that she’s embarking on a fresh start but they are all stunned when Laura Neelan turns up and, interrupting their meal, announces that she’s dying.

Amy is sheepish as she confides in Asha and Summer that it’s early days but things are going well with her new boyfriend. Asha advises caution, citing her disastrous association with Corey. Will Amy think twice about her fledgling relationship?

A furious Dev has some stern words for Asha, while Daisy has something important to say to Daniel.

Coronation Street continues tonight at 8.30pm.